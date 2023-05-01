A chance of some rain on Tuesday morning. Should all clear and give a fine and sunny afternoon, with cloud most likely to linger in southeastern areas. The weather looks to be set fair for the rest of the week - sunny and temperatures generally in the mid-20s but possibly reaching 30C inland on Saturday. Some rain on Sunday is on the cards at present.

On Monday there was rain but it wasn't particularly heavy. The met agency issued a yellow alert for the east of Mallorca at one point, but the worst of the weather was out to sea; the image with this report shows the storm and the lightning strikes in the early afternoon.

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 7.30pm (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (13C) 23C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 23, Thu: 26, Fri: 26.

Andratx (13C) 23C, light south breeze; humidity 60%. Wed: 23, Thu: 23, Fri: 23.

Binissalem (11C) 23C, light east breeze veering southwest; humidity 45%. Wed: 25, Thu: 27, Fri: 27.

Deya (12C) 23C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Wed: 23, Thu: 24, Fri: 24.

Palma (12C) 23C, gentle southwest and south breezes; humidity 50%. Wed: 25, Thu: 24, Fri: 24.

Pollensa (12C) 24C, gentle northeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 35%. Wed: 25, Thu: 28, Fri: 28.

Porreres (9C) 23C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Wed: 25, Thu: 26, Fri: 26.

Sant Llorenç (11C) 23C, moderate north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 45%. Wed: 24, Thu: 24, Fri: 24.

Santanyi (9C) 22C, gentle north breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 45%. Wed: 24, Thu: 22, Fri: 23.

Sineu (11C) 21C, moderate northeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Wed: 23, Thu: 25, Fri: 26.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Monday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 25.4 Palma Port, 25.3 Es Capdellà, 24.8 Llucmajor; Lows of 7.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 9.8 Campos, 10.1 Palma University; Rainfall of 8.3 litres per square metre Capdepera, 6.6 Son Servera, 4.2 Arta.