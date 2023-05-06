Probability of any rain on Sunday is very low, but if there is some, Aemet suggests that it'll only be light but muddy; the met agency isn't ruling out the odd thunderstorm. For Monday, there is a higher risk of rain in some areas, but it is Wednesday to Friday that currently indicate the highest risk. Temperatures are also forecast to fall on Thursday and Friday to as low as 18C.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 7pm (UV rating 7): Alcudia (14C) 24C, mainly sunny am, cloudy spells with possible rain pm; moderate northeast breeze easing gentle north; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 26, Tue: 26, Wed: 24. Andratx (13C) 25C, sunny with little cloud am, cloudy spells pm; gentle north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 35%. Mon: 24, Tue: 24, Wed: 24. Binissalem (11C) 26C, sunny am, cloudy spells pm; moderate northeast breeze; humidity 35%. Mon: 26, Tue: 27, Wed: 23. Deya (13C) 25C, cloudy am, sunny with cloudy spells pm; gentle north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 40%. Mon: 23, Tue: 26, Wed: 23. Palma (15C) 28C, sunny with little cloud am, cloudy spells pm; gentle east breeze increasing to fresh northeast; humidity 30%. Mon: 25, Tue: 25, Wed: 25. Pollensa (13C) 25C, sunny with little cloud am, cloudy spells pm; gentle north breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Mon: 27, Tue: 28, Wed: 24. Porreres (12C) 28C, sunny with little cloud am, cloudy spells pm; moderate north-northeast breezes; humidity 40%. Mon: 27, Tue: 28, Wed: 24. Sant Llorenç (13C) 26C, mainly cloudy am, sunny with cloudy spells pm; moderate north-northeast breezes; humidity 45%. Mon: 26, Tue: 27, Wed: 23. Santanyi (13C) 26C, cloudy am, sunny with cloudy spells pm; moderate north breeze; humidity 35%. Mon: 24, Tue: 24, Wed: 22. Sineu (13C) 24C, sunny with little cloud am, cloudy spells pm; moderate northeast breeze; humidity 45%. Mon: 26, Tue: 27, Wed: 22. * Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Saturday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 28.5 Palma University, 28.2 Binissalem and Es Capdellà, 28.0 Son Bonet (Marratxi); Lows of 7.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 9.3 Palma University, 9.8 Binissalem and Campos.