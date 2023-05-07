The general forecast for Monday is for cloudy intervals with some occasional showers in the morning. These could be locally strong accompanied by thunderstorms around midday. Sunnier in the afternoon.

The image with this report shows radar reflectivity. Basically, the blues are where light rain starts to be possible, which is the general pattern for Mallorca right at the moment. The purple over the east of Spain indicates potentially very heavy rain.

Tuesday looks much better - a good deal of sun. On Wednesday some showers are possible. On Thursday and Friday, a much higher risk of rain as well as thunderstorms. Temperatures dropping but to values more in keeping with the time of year.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 7.30pm (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (14C) 25C, cloudy with a high probability of rain am, sunny with some cloudy spells pm; moderate northwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 27, Wed: 24, Thu: 22.

Andratx (13C) 23C, cloudy am, low probability of rain, mostly sunny pm; light north-northwest breezes; humidity 50%. Tue: 25, Wed: 24, Thu: 21.

Binissalem (11C) 25C, cloudy with occasional sunny spells and a high probability of rain am, better in the afternoon with occasional cloud; moderate northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Tue: 28, Wed: 24, Thu: 20.

Deya (12C) 23C, cloudy spells with some risk of rain am, sunny with high cloud pm; light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Tue: 26, Wed: 23, Thu: 20.

Palma (14C) 25C, mostly cloudy in the morning and some rain likely, mainly sunny pm; moderate northwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Tue: 26, Wed: 25, Thu: 21.

Pollensa (14C) 27C, cloudy with a high probability of rain am, sunny with some cloudy spells pm; gentle northwest-west breezes; humidity 40%. Tue: 28, Wed: 25, Thu: 22.

Porreres (11C) 24C, cloudy am and some sunny interludes pm, rain likely; calm increasing to light southeast breeze; humidity 40%. Tue: 27, Wed: 24, Thu: 21.

Sant Llorenç (13C) 24C, cloudy spells through the day and a high probability or rain, occasional sunny periods; moderate north breeze easing to light south; humidity 45%. Tue: 27, Wed: 23, Thu: 21.

Santanyi (11C) 23C, very cloudy all day, high probability of some rain; moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Tue: 25, Wed: 22, Thu: 21.

Sineu (13C) 24C, cloudy intervals all day, light rain likely, some occasional sun ; moderate north breeze; humidity 40%. Tue: 28, Wed: 22, Thu: 19.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Sunday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 27.0 Palma University, 26.5 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 26.1 Es Capdellà; Lows of 9.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 11.5 Lluc, 12.3 Palma University; Rainfall of 1.0 litres per square metre Manacor, 0.6 Capdepera, 0.4 Son Servera.