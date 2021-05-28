These are the minimum temperatures registered this morning.
18 Capdepera
16 P.Palma
16 Banyalbufar
15 P.Sóller
15 Alfàbia
15 Portocolom
14 C St Pere
14 Porreres
14 Llucmajor
13 P.Pollença
13 Santanyí
13 S.Servera
12 Manacor
12 Aerop.Palma
12 Campos, Salines
12 Pollença
12 Sta Maria
12 Andratx
12 Muro
12 Artà
12 Petra
11 Sa Pobla
11 Calvià
11 Binissalem
10 Palma Univ
10 Campos
8 Lluc
7 Escorca
It’s a beautiful, sunny Saturday in Palma with a high of 26 degrees, a light wind and a low of 13.
Calvia is 25 with strong winds in the morning, lots of sunshine throughout the day and an overnight temperature of 13 degrees.
It’s 24 and sunny in Ses Salines with a nice breeze and a low of 12.
The sun’s out in Pollensa with moderate northerly winds and the daytime high of 26 degrees will drop to 14 after dark.
Deya is 24 and sunny with no wind and a low of 13 degrees.
Below is the forecast for the next few days.
These were the maximum temperatures registered yesterday. It's starting to get warmer.
28 Calvià
27 Palma Univ
26 Llucmajor
26 Binissalem
26 P.Palma
26 Aerop.Palma
26 Campos, Salines
25 Porreres
25 Andratx
25 Sta Maria
25 Campos
24 Sineu
24 Manacor
23 Sa Pobla
23 P.Pollença
23 Santanyí
23 S.Servera
