These are the minimum temperatures registered this morning.

Tmín (en ºC) en #Baleares#Mallorca

18 Capdepera

16 P.Palma

16 Banyalbufar

15 P.Sóller

15 Alfàbia

15 Portocolom

14 C St Pere

14 Porreres

14 Llucmajor

13 P.Pollença

13 Santanyí

13 S.Servera

12 Manacor

12 Aerop.Palma

12 Campos, Salines

12 Sineu

12 Pollença

12 Sta Maria

12 Andratx

12 Muro

12 Artà

12 Petra

11 Sa Pobla

11 Calvià

11 Binissalem

10 Palma Univ

10 Campos

8 Lluc

7 Escorca

It’s a beautiful, sunny Saturday in Palma with a high of 26 degrees, a light wind and a low of 13.

Calvia is 25 with strong winds in the morning, lots of sunshine throughout the day and an overnight temperature of 13 degrees.

It’s 24 and sunny in Ses Salines with a nice breeze and a low of 12.

The sun’s out in Pollensa with moderate northerly winds and the daytime high of 26 degrees will drop to 14 after dark.

Deya is 24 and sunny with no wind and a low of 13 degrees.

Below is the forecast for the next few days.

These were the maximum temperatures registered yesterday. It's starting to get warmer.