Platja es Carregador, Palmanova.

Platja es Carregador, Palmanova.

25-05-2021Wendy Wighton Urquhart

Weather forecast for the Balearic Islands for Saturday, May 29

These are the minimum temperatures registered this morning.

It’s a beautiful, sunny Saturday in Palma with a high of 26 degrees, a light wind and a low of 13.

Calvia is 25 with strong winds in the morning, lots of sunshine throughout the day and an overnight temperature of 13 degrees.

It’s 24 and sunny in Ses Salines with a nice breeze and a low of 12.

The sun’s out in Pollensa with moderate northerly winds and the daytime high of 26 degrees will drop to 14 after dark.

Deya is 24 and sunny with no wind and a low of 13 degrees.

Below is the forecast for the next few days.

Four day forecast on the Balearic Islands

These were the maximum temperatures registered yesterday. It's starting to get warmer.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.