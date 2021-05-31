It’s 28 degrees in Palma with hazy sunshine, a light wind and a low of 14.

Calvia is 27 and sunny with southeasterly winds and an overnight temperature of 15.

It’s hot and sunny in Llucmajor with a high of 29 degrees, moderate winds and a low of 16.

Pollensa is hot and sunny with clouds intervals, moderate winds and a daytime temperature of 28 dropping to 16 degrees after dark.

It’s a cloudy start to the day in Banyalbufar but it will be 26 degrees when the sun comes out at lunchtime and the low is 18.