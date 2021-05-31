Pollensa, Mallorca.

Pollensa, Mallorca.

26-05-2021Humphrey Carter

It’s 28 degrees in Palma with hazy sunshine, a light wind and a low of 14.

Calvia is 27 and sunny with southeasterly winds and an overnight temperature of 15.

It’s hot and sunny in Llucmajor with a high of 29 degrees, moderate winds and a low of 16.

Pollensa is hot and sunny with clouds intervals, moderate winds and a daytime temperature of 28 dropping to 16 degrees after dark.

It’s a cloudy start to the day in Banyalbufar but it will be 26 degrees when the sun comes out at lunchtime and the low is 18.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.