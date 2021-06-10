It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Palma today with a moderate southerly wind, a high of 29 degrees and a low of 17.
Calvia is 30 and gorgeous with lots of sunshine and an overnight temperature of 18 degrees.
Manacor is 31 degrees, hot and sunny with a light easterly wind and a low of 18.
The mercury is hovering around 30 in Pollensa and it’s a lovely sunny day with a northerly breeze and an overnight temperature of 18 degrees.
Soller is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 31 with no wind at all and a low of 17.
Currently there are no comments.