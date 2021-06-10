Mallorca.

Mallora.

05-06-2021Humphrey Carter

It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Palma today with a moderate southerly wind, a high of 29 degrees and a low of 17.

Calvia is 30 and gorgeous with lots of sunshine and an overnight temperature of 18 degrees.

Manacor is 31 degrees, hot and sunny with a light easterly wind and a low of 18.

The mercury is hovering around 30 in Pollensa and it’s a lovely sunny day with a northerly breeze and an overnight temperature of 18 degrees.

Soller is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 31 with no wind at all and a low of 17.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.