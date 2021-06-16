Dawn in Sa Porrassa, Mallorca (Toni Diez)

Dawn in Sa Porrassa.

16-06-2021Toni Diez

Up to and including Tuesday night there were six consecutive "tropical" nights in Palma. In other words, the minimum temperature didn't fall below 20C.

Miquel Gili of the Aemet met agency in the Balearics says that the Portopí weather station has so far registered eight tropical nights this month - the six consecutive ones plus two others. The average for June is ten.

The Capdepera weather station recorded eight consecutive tropical nights up to Tuesday. There have been nine in all this month, for which the average is 13. Gili suggests that the number of tropical nights this June is within the normal range. In July, he explains, more or less every night is tropical in coastal areas.

The minimum temperatures at the Palma Portopí and Capdepera lighthouse weather stations overnight on Tuesday were 24C. At the Banyalbufar and Llucmajor weather stations they were 23C. At several others the minimum was 22C.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.