The last full day of spring and hopefully an improvement on Saturday with its mugginess, muddy rain and rumbles of thunder.

The breezes are predominantly southwesterly - moderate to fresh - and these imply some more African air and clamminess. Rain possible in the morning, but due to brighten up later.

Some forecast highs for Sunday:

Alcudia - 30C

Andratx - 28C

Calvia - 28C

Deya - 28C

Palma - 28C

Pollensa - 32C

Sant Llorenç - 31C

Santanyi - 28C