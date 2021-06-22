It’s a stormy day in Palma with strong winds, heavy rain, thunder and lightning and the high of 28 will drop to 20 after dark.

It’s 27 in Calvia with morning thunderstorms and 35 kilometre an hour northerly winds, but the sun will come out this afternoon and overnight it will be 18.

Felanitx is wet and windy and 27 degrees with a low of 19.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast in Manacor with a high of 28 degrees dropping to 20 overnight.

It’s a foggy morning in Valldemossa with a mixture of heavy showers, thunder and lightning and sunny spells, a daytime high of 24 degrees and a low of 17.

Today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office.

Noches tropicales algunos puntos de #Baleares (excepto en #Ibiza)



Tmín (en ºC) en #Mallorca

22 Capdepera

22 P.Palma

22 Banyalbufar

21 P.Sóller

20 Portocolom

20 C St Pere

20 Andratx

20 Llucmajor

19 Santanyí

19 P.Pollença

19 Pollença

19 Porrereshttps://t.co/RemHT6IHRt pic.twitter.com/JfZIGRsqcL — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 23, 2021

