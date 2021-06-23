It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Palma today, with a high of 29 degrees, mild northeasterly winds and a low of 19.
The sun’s out in Andratx and it’s 28 degrees with a light breeze, cloudy intervals and an overnight temperature of 18.
Capdepera is 26 and sunny with occasional clouds, moderate winds and a low of 20 degrees.
It’s a lovely day in Pollensa with a high of 28 degrees, mild winds and an overnight temperature of 18.
Puigpunyent is mostly sunny with light winds and the daytime high of 27 degrees will fall to 17 after dark.
These are the minimum temperatures registered this morning
Noches tropicales en algunos puntos de Baleares (excepto en Ibiza)
Tmín (en ºC) en #Mallorca
22 Capdepera
20 P.Palma
19 Portocolom
19 C St Pere
19 P.Sóller
19 Banyalbufar
19 Santanyí
18 Andratx
18 Pollença
18 Porreres
18 Llucmajor, Cap B.
Below is the weather forecast for the next few days.
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/qtgWsR8VyB— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 24, 2021
