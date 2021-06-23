It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Palma today, with a high of 29 degrees, mild northeasterly winds and a low of 19.

The sun’s out in Andratx and it’s 28 degrees with a light breeze, cloudy intervals and an overnight temperature of 18.

Capdepera is 26 and sunny with occasional clouds, moderate winds and a low of 20 degrees.

It’s a lovely day in Pollensa with a high of 28 degrees, mild winds and an overnight temperature of 18.

Puigpunyent is mostly sunny with light winds and the daytime high of 27 degrees will fall to 17 after dark.

These are the minimum temperatures registered this morning

Noches tropicales en algunos puntos de #Baleares (excepto en #Ibiza)



Tmín (en ºC) en #Mallorca

22 Capdepera

20 P.Palma

19 Portocolom

19 C St Pere

19 P.Sóller

19 Banyalbufar

19 Santanyí

18 Andratx

18 Pollença

18 Porreres

18 Llucmajor, Cap B.https://t.co/RemHT6IHRt pic.twitter.com/0XgeWLVtTD — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 24, 2021

Below is the weather forecast for the next few days.