It’s a gorgeous sunny day in Palma with a high of 30 degrees, moderate easterly winds and a low of 17.

Calvia is hot and sunny and 29 with mild winds and an overnight temperature of 17 degrees.

It’s 27 and sunny, but very breezy in Felanitx with a daytime high of 27 degrees falling to 20 after dark.

Manacor is partly sunny, partly cloudy and windy with a top temperature of 29 degrees and a low of 18.

It’s a lovely sunny day in Banyalbufar with a high of 27 degrees, moderate southeasterly winds and an overnight temperature of 19.

Below is the weather forecast for the next few days.

