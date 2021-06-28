It’s 28 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Palma with a light southerly wind and a low of 18.
Calvia is warm and sunny with a high of 29 degrees, evening fog and an overnight temperature of 17.
It’s 28 in Llucmajor and windy this morning, with lots of sunshine and a low of 18.
Alcudia is 29 and sunny with moderate northerly winds and an overnight temperature of 19 degrees.
It’s a beautiful sunny day in Valldemossa with a high of 26 degrees, early morning southerly winds and a low of 17.
Minimum temperatures registered this morning:
Tmín (en ºC) en #Baleares— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 28, 2021
Noche tropical (especialmente Pitiusas)#Mallorca
21 Capdepera
21 Portocolom
21 P.Palma
21 C St Pere
20 Llucmajor, Cap B.
20 Banyalbufar
20 Andratx
19 P.Sóller
19 Santanyí
18 Manacor
18 Sineu
18 Llucmajor
18 Sa Pobla
18 Porrereshttps://t.co/RemHT6IHRt pic.twitter.com/yREYIxJTpZ
Below is the weather forecast for the next few days.
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/LCCUy7OwaF— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 28, 2021
