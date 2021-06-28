It’s 28 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Palma with a light southerly wind and a low of 18.

Calvia is warm and sunny with a high of 29 degrees, evening fog and an overnight temperature of 17.

It’s 28 in Llucmajor and windy this morning, with lots of sunshine and a low of 18.

Alcudia is 29 and sunny with moderate northerly winds and an overnight temperature of 19 degrees.

It’s a beautiful sunny day in Valldemossa with a high of 26 degrees, early morning southerly winds and a low of 17.

Minimum temperatures registered this morning:

Tmín (en ºC) en #Baleares

Noche tropical (especialmente Pitiusas)#Mallorca

21 Capdepera

21 Portocolom

21 P.Palma

21 C St Pere

20 Llucmajor, Cap B.

20 Banyalbufar

20 Andratx

19 P.Sóller

19 Santanyí

18 Manacor

18 Sineu

18 Llucmajor

18 Sa Pobla

18 Porrereshttps://t.co/RemHT6IHRt pic.twitter.com/yREYIxJTpZ — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 28, 2021

Below is the weather forecast for the next few days.