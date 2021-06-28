It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Palma today with light winds and a high of 31 degrees dropping to 18 after dark.

Calvia is 30 with lots of sunshine, mild southerly winds and a low of 17.

The sun’s out in Felanitx and it’s 27 degrees with some cloudy intervals, moderate easterly winds and an overnight temperature of 21.

Pollensa is cloudy and windy this morning, but sunny this afternoon with a high of 29 dropping to 20 overnight.

It’s 27 and a gorgeous sunny day in Banyalbufar with moderate winds and a low of 21 degrees.

Today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office

Tmín (en ºC) en #Baleares

Noche tropical en #Mallorca y #Menorca#Mallorca

23 Capdepera

23 P.Palma

22 C St Pere

21 Porreres

21 P.Pollença

21 P.Sóller

21 Aerop.Palma

21 Llucmajor

21 Artà

21 Portocolom

21 Santanyí

21 Banyalbufar

21 Pollença

Weather forecast for the next few days: