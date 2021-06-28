It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Palma today with light winds and a high of 31 degrees dropping to 18 after dark.
Calvia is 30 with lots of sunshine, mild southerly winds and a low of 17.
The sun’s out in Felanitx and it’s 27 degrees with some cloudy intervals, moderate easterly winds and an overnight temperature of 21.
Pollensa is cloudy and windy this morning, but sunny this afternoon with a high of 29 dropping to 20 overnight.
It’s 27 and a gorgeous sunny day in Banyalbufar with moderate winds and a low of 21 degrees.
Today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office
Tmín (en ºC) en #Baleares— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 29, 2021
Noche tropical en #Mallorca y #Menorca#Mallorca
23 Capdepera
23 P.Palma
22 C St Pere
21 Porreres
21 P.Pollença
21 P.Sóller
21 Aerop.Palma
21 Llucmajor
21 Artà
21 Portocolom
21 Santanyí
21 Banyalbufar
21 Pollença
21 Sta Mariahttps://t.co/RemHT6IHRt pic.twitter.com/XmMgFE9Es8
Weather forecast for the next few days:
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/MXRdUPSLFL— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 29, 2021
