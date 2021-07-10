Mallorca.

04-07-2021Humphrey Carter

It’a a hot one in Palma, with a high of 35 degrees, moderate southerly winds and a low of 19.

Keep the suntan lotion handy in Calvia, it’s 33 degrees with a light breeze and an overnight temperature of 18.

Santanyi is partly sunny, partly cloudy and breezy with a high of 31 degrees and a low of 20.

It’s definitely beach weather in Alcudia! The mercury will rise to 36 degrees today, with moderate southeasterly breeze and an overnight temperature of 19.

Soller is scorching at 34 degrees, with almost no wind and a low of 18.

