Palma, Mallorca.

Palma, Mallorca.

21-05-2021Tofol Llinas

Palma is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 30 degrees with high winds and a low of 17.

Calvia is 28 with lots of sunshine, a bit of a breeze and an overnight temperature of 18 degrees.

There’s sunshine and clouds in Felanitx with a high of 29 degrees falling to 20 after dark.

Manacor is 29 and overcast with sunny intervals, light winds and a low of 19 degrees.

It’s 25 degrees and mostly sunny in Deya with light winds and an overnight temperature of 18.

Today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office:

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.