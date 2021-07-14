Palma is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 30 degrees with high winds and a low of 17.

Calvia is 28 with lots of sunshine, a bit of a breeze and an overnight temperature of 18 degrees.

There’s sunshine and clouds in Felanitx with a high of 29 degrees falling to 20 after dark.

Manacor is 29 and overcast with sunny intervals, light winds and a low of 19 degrees.

It’s 25 degrees and mostly sunny in Deya with light winds and an overnight temperature of 18.

Today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office:

16 Sa Pobla

16 Muro

16 Manacor

16 Campos, Salines

15 S.Servera

15 Petra

14 Artà

14 Escorca

13 Campos

