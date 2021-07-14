Palma is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 30 degrees with high winds and a low of 17.
Calvia is 28 with lots of sunshine, a bit of a breeze and an overnight temperature of 18 degrees.
There’s sunshine and clouds in Felanitx with a high of 29 degrees falling to 20 after dark.
Manacor is 29 and overcast with sunny intervals, light winds and a low of 19 degrees.
It’s 25 degrees and mostly sunny in Deya with light winds and an overnight temperature of 18.
Today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office:
16 Sa Pobla
16 Muro
16 Manacor
16 Campos, Salines
15 S.Servera
15 Petra
14 Artà
14 Escorca
13 Campos
13 Alfàbia
Weather forecast for the next few days:
Weather forecast for the next few days:
