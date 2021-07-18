Cala Mondragó, Mallorca

Cala Mondragó.

18-07-2021MDB

Perfect beach weather on Sunday. Capacity controls will mean that access is closed at some point on many beaches. Check locally with town hall and police social media for notices or with the Platges Segures app.

Highs on Sunday up to 32C in coastal areas. Breezes generally gentle or light - predominantly northerly on the northern coast and southwesterly in the south.

The outlook for the week is for temperatures to climb. Weather station forecasts are for highs of 37C inland by Thursday.

Sunday forecast highs:

Alcudia 30C

Andratx 30C

Calvia 31C

Deya 30C

Palma 30C

Pollensa 32C

Sant Llorenç 32C

Santanyi 30C

