Perfect beach weather on Sunday. Capacity controls will mean that access is closed at some point on many beaches. Check locally with town hall and police social media for notices or with the Platges Segures app.
Highs on Sunday up to 32C in coastal areas. Breezes generally gentle or light - predominantly northerly on the northern coast and southwesterly in the south.
The outlook for the week is for temperatures to climb. Weather station forecasts are for highs of 37C inland by Thursday.
Sunday forecast highs:
Alcudia 30C
Andratx 30C
Calvia 31C
Deya 30C
Palma 30C
Pollensa 32C
Sant Llorenç 32C
Santanyi 30C
