Palma Cathedral.

Palma Cathedral.

04-01-2021Humphrey Carter

It’s sunny but very blustery and much cooler in Palma today with a high of 33, but it will be a sweltering 23 degrees overnight.

Calvia is 32 and partly sunny, partly cloudy with light winds and a low of 21 degrees.

The sun’s out in Santanyi and it’s 32 degrees with moderate north and northeasterly winds and an overnight temperature of 20.

Muro is sunny and 30 degrees with strong winds, cloudy intervals and a low of 22.

And it’s hot, sunny and windy in Soller with a high of 33 degrees, some clouds here and there and a low of 19.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.