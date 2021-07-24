It’s sunny but very blustery and much cooler in Palma today with a high of 33, but it will be a sweltering 23 degrees overnight.

Calvia is 32 and partly sunny, partly cloudy with light winds and a low of 21 degrees.

The sun’s out in Santanyi and it’s 32 degrees with moderate north and northeasterly winds and an overnight temperature of 20.

Muro is sunny and 30 degrees with strong winds, cloudy intervals and a low of 22.

And it’s hot, sunny and windy in Soller with a high of 33 degrees, some clouds here and there and a low of 19.