It’s 32 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Palma today with moderate southerly winds and a low of 19.

There’s blue skies and sunshine in Andratx with a high of 30, a bit of a breeze and a low of 20.

Felanitx is 29, sunny and very blustery with an overnight temperature of 22 degrees.

It’s 31 in Muro with wall-to-wall sunshine, a light northeasterly wind and a low of 19 degrees.

Valldemossa is 28 and sunny with moderate southeasterly winds and the temperature will drop to 18 degrees when the sun goes down.

Minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office:

Si bien ha refrescado, continuamos teniendo #noches #tropicales en las localidades costeras.



Tmín (en ºC) en #Baleares#Mallorca

24 Capdepera

24 P.Palma

22 C St Pere

22 Portocolom

21 Banyalbufar

21 Santanyí

21 Llucmajor

20 P.Sóller

20 P.Pollença

20 Porreres

20 Aerop.Palma

