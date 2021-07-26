It’s 32 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Palma today with moderate southerly winds and a low of 19.
There’s blue skies and sunshine in Andratx with a high of 30, a bit of a breeze and a low of 20.
Felanitx is 29, sunny and very blustery with an overnight temperature of 22 degrees.
It’s 31 in Muro with wall-to-wall sunshine, a light northeasterly wind and a low of 19 degrees.
Valldemossa is 28 and sunny with moderate southeasterly winds and the temperature will drop to 18 degrees when the sun goes down.
Minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office:
Si bien ha refrescado, continuamos teniendo #noches #tropicales en las localidades costeras.— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) July 27, 2021
Tmín (en ºC) en #Baleares#Mallorca
24 Capdepera
24 P.Palma
22 C St Pere
22 Portocolom
21 Banyalbufar
21 Santanyí
21 Llucmajor
20 P.Sóller
20 P.Pollença
20 Porreres
20 Aerop.Palma pic.twitter.com/aWC4J0qNXE
Weather forecast for the next few days:
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/kro70eyaa9— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) July 27, 2021
