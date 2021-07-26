Playa de Palma, Mallorca.

Playa de Palma, Mallorca. archive photo.

18-06-2020Enrique Calvo

It’s 32 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Palma today with moderate southerly winds and a low of 19.

There’s blue skies and sunshine in Andratx with a high of 30, a bit of a breeze and a low of 20.

Felanitx is 29, sunny and very blustery with an overnight temperature of 22 degrees.

It’s 31 in Muro with wall-to-wall sunshine, a light northeasterly wind and a low of 19 degrees.

Valldemossa is 28 and sunny with moderate southeasterly winds and the temperature will drop to 18 degrees when the sun goes down.

Minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office:

Weather forecast for the next few days:

