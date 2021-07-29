Mallorca.

28-07-2021Jose Ventura

It’s slightly cooler in Palma today at 31 degrees, with plenty of sunshine, light southerly winds and a low of 20.

Calvia is 30 degrees and sunny, with light winds and an overnight temperature of 19.

It’s 31 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Santanyi with a nice breeze and a low of 20.

Manacor is hot and humid with cloudy intervals and the daytime high of 35 degrees, will drop to 19 after dark.

The sun’s out in Puigpunyent and it’s 30 degrees with light southerly winds and a low of 21.

