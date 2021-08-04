Palma, Mallorca.

Palma, Mallorca.

04-08-2021Humphrey Carter

Palma is warm and sunny with a high of 29 degrees, barely any wind and an overnight temperature of 20.

It’s a beautiful day in Calvia with plenty of sunshine and the daytime temperature of 31 degrees will fall to 19 after dark.

Felanitx is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 29 with an overnight low of 22 degrees.

The sun’s out in Alcudia and it’s 31 degrees with a low of 20.

Banyalbufar is 28 degrees with no wind at all and 21 overnight.

