Palma is warm and sunny with a high of 29 degrees, barely any wind and an overnight temperature of 20.
It’s a beautiful day in Calvia with plenty of sunshine and the daytime temperature of 31 degrees will fall to 19 after dark.
Felanitx is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 29 with an overnight low of 22 degrees.
The sun’s out in Alcudia and it’s 31 degrees with a low of 20.
Banyalbufar is 28 degrees with no wind at all and 21 overnight.
Minimum temperatures today:
T mín ºC hoy en #IllesBalears— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 5, 2021
en #Mallorca:
25 Far de Capdepera
25 Portocolom
24 Palma, Portopí
23 Sóller, Puerto
23 Son Bonet, Aeropuerto
23 Banyalbufar
23 Colònia de Sant Pere
22 Son Servera
22 Santanyí
22 Andratx, Sant Elm
22 Porreres
22 Llucmajor pic.twitter.com/l70KpVs4G7
Weather forecast for the next few days:
