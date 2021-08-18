Mallorca Weather Forecast for August 18

The Met Office forecasts for today in the Balearic Islands little cloudiness, without ruling out the possibility of occasional and isolated showers in the afternoon in Mallorca.

Night-time temperatures will tend to drop and daytime temperatures will remain the same.

The wind will blow from the north in Menorca, decreasing in the afternoon to light with coastal breezes, while in the rest of the archipelago it will blow light with coastal breezes.

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Minimum temperatures today:

