Cala Falcó, Calvia Mallorca

Cala Falcó (Calvia).

24-08-2021

What's this? Some rain? May be. The afternoon is forecast to be better for the beach than the morning.

Alcudia - 28C, rain probability 65% this morning; light northerly breezes.

Andratx - 29C, rain probability 35% during the morning; light southwesterlies.

Calvia - 31C, rain probability like Andratx; gentle breezes from the south.

Deya - 28C, 55% rain probability; gentle northerly breeze switching southerly by the evening.

Palma - 31C, 60% chance of rain in the morning; light easterly breeze veering southwest in the afternoon.

Pollensa - 29C, also 60% risk; light easterlies.

Sant Llorenç - 30C, 30% probability of morning rain; light east breezes.

Santanyi - 30C, 35% risk of rain; light to gentle northeasterly and easterly.

