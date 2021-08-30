Weather Forecast

30-08-2021X. SERRA

The Local Meteorological Agency forecasts for today: cloudy intervals with a probability of thunderstorms, which may be locally strong in Ibiza and Formentera.

Temperatures with little change, or rising daytime temperatures in the north of Mallorca. In Ibiza and Formentera, wind from the southeast; in the rest, light wind with coastal breezes in the afternoon.

Strong storms are currently occurring in the Balearic Sea:

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Minimum temperatures registered this morning:

