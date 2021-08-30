The Local Meteorological Agency forecasts for today: cloudy intervals with a probability of thunderstorms, which may be locally strong in Ibiza and Formentera.

Temperatures with little change, or rising daytime temperatures in the north of Mallorca. In Ibiza and Formentera, wind from the southeast; in the rest, light wind with coastal breezes in the afternoon.

Strong storms are currently occurring in the Balearic Sea:

En los últimos minutos las tormentas han cogido algo más de velocidad y podrían entrar por el norte de Sant Antoni en la próxima media hora (elevamos a aviso naranja en Pitiusas).@Emergencies_112 @goib



⬇️Rayos observados cada 10 min. https://t.co/XxEr6m84l7 pic.twitter.com/I9hgbwEwX4 — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 30, 2021

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Minimum temperatures registered this morning: