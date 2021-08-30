The Local Meteorological Agency forecasts for today: cloudy intervals with a probability of thunderstorms, which may be locally strong in Ibiza and Formentera.
Temperatures with little change, or rising daytime temperatures in the north of Mallorca. In Ibiza and Formentera, wind from the southeast; in the rest, light wind with coastal breezes in the afternoon.
Strong storms are currently occurring in the Balearic Sea:
En los últimos minutos las tormentas han cogido algo más de velocidad y podrían entrar por el norte de Sant Antoni en la próxima media hora (elevamos a aviso naranja en Pitiusas).@Emergencies_112 @goib— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 30, 2021
⬇️Rayos observados cada 10 min. https://t.co/XxEr6m84l7 pic.twitter.com/I9hgbwEwX4
Weather forecast for the next few days:
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/4jr64scPWT— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 30, 2021
Minimum temperatures registered this morning:
En #Pitiusas noche #tórrida previa a las tormentas que se avecinan y #tropical en #Mallorca.— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) August 30, 2021
Tmín (en ºC) en #Baleares#Mallorca
24 Capdepera
24 P.Palma
24 P.Sóller
23 Banyalbufar
22 Andratx
22 C St Pere
22 Santanyí
22 Portocolom
22 Calvià
22 Llucmajorhttps://t.co/RemHT6IHRt pic.twitter.com/h7VHOn8azY
Currently there are no comments.