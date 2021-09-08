It’s 32 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Palma with scattered showers and strong northerly winds this afternoon and a low of 21.

Calvia is 30 and sunny with cloudy intervals, mild winds and an overnight temperature of 20 degrees.

It’s overcast in Felanitx with thunderstorms this morning, sunshine this afternoon, a high of 32 degrees and a low of 23.

Muro is 31 and sunny with a mixture of clouds, showers and light northerly winds and the mercury will drop to 20 after dark.

It’s a cloudy day in Banyalbufar with intermittent rain and the high of 27 degrees will fall to 22 overnight.

