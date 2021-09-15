It’s 28 degrees, wet and very windy in Palma with sunny intervals and a low 22.

Calvia is 29 and blustery with heavy rain this morning, sunshine and clouds this afternoon and an overnight low of 18.

Santanyi will have scattered showers throughout the day, with occasional sunshine and the high of 28 will drop to 20 after dark.

Acludia is partly sunny, partly cloudy with intermittent rain, strong winds, a high of 30 degrees and a low of 21.

It’s 27 degrees and raining in Deya with sunny spells an light winds and the temperature will drop to 19 overnight.

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Today's minimum temperatures: