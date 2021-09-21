It was a stormy night in Palma and the State Meteorological Agency, Aemet has issued an orange alert for extremely heavy rain and thunderstorms in Mallorca today.

Up to 70 litres of water per m2 is forecast to fall in 1 hour and 140 litres in 12 hours in the Serra Tramuntana and 50 litres per m2 in 1 hour and 100 litres in 12 hours elsewhere in Mallorca.

Tuesday will be cloudy and much cooler, with highs of 21 degrees in Palma, 23 in Calvia, 21 in Manacor and 22 in Soller.

It will also be very blustery with northeasterly winds gusting up to 80 kilometres an hour in some places.

Overnight it will be slightly warmer with lows of 19 degrees in Palma, 18 in Calvia, 19 in Manacor and Pollensa and 17 in Soller.