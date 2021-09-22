Mallorca is still recovering from torrential rain and thunderstorms in the last couple of days but it's not over yet.
Heavy rain, thunderstorms and high winds are forecast in Palma today, with a high of 30 degrees and a low of 22.
It’s 30 degrees in Calvia with early morning thunder and lightning and 25 kilometre an hour northeasterly winds, but there will be some sunshine this afternoon and overnight the temperature will fall to 18.
It’s another wet and very windy day in Santanyi with heavy rain and thunderstorms at least until noon, but the sun will come out later, with a high of 28 degrees and a low of 20.
A massive cleanup is underway in Alcudia, but more stormy weather is forecast this morning and rain and light winds will persist throughout the day. The high of 28 degrees will fall to 21 after dark.
Soller was also battered by the storms and heavy rain, thunder and lightning will batter the city and the port again this morning, but it will be 29 degrees and sunny this afternoon, which should help to dry everything off. The temperature will drop to 18 overnight.
Weather forecast for the next few days:
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/Oucym30rso— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) September 23, 2021
Today's minimum temperatures:
¡¡Otra noche tropical!! T mín (ºC) de hoy en #Baleares:#Mallorca— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) September 23, 2021
25 Far de Capdepera
24 Son Servera
24 Banyalbufar
23 Andratx, Sant Elm
23 Portocolom
23 Palma, Portopí
23 Colònia de Sant Pere
23 Manacor
23 Sóller, Puerto
23 Artà
23 Petra
23 Son Bonet, Aerop.
23 Calvià
23 Campos pic.twitter.com/MsTcKWTL21
