Mallorca is still recovering from torrential rain and thunderstorms in the last couple of days but it's not over yet.

Heavy rain, thunderstorms and high winds are forecast in Palma today, with a high of 30 degrees and a low of 22.

It’s 30 degrees in Calvia with early morning thunder and lightning and 25 kilometre an hour northeasterly winds, but there will be some sunshine this afternoon and overnight the temperature will fall to 18.

It’s another wet and very windy day in Santanyi with heavy rain and thunderstorms at least until noon, but the sun will come out later, with a high of 28 degrees and a low of 20.

A massive cleanup is underway in Alcudia, but more stormy weather is forecast this morning and rain and light winds will persist throughout the day. The high of 28 degrees will fall to 21 after dark.

Soller was also battered by the storms and heavy rain, thunder and lightning will batter the city and the port again this morning, but it will be 29 degrees and sunny this afternoon, which should help to dry everything off. The temperature will drop to 18 overnight.

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Today's minimum temperatures: