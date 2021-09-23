The road of Cas Concos in Santanyi

The road of Cas Concos in Santanyi already flooded early this morning.

23-09-2021@CabrerJaume

Emergency services warned this morning that the south east coast of the island was being hit by near torrential rains and flooding in some parts was taking place.

The island is on Orange alert for bad weather and already Santanyi, Felanitx and Porto Colom have registered 40 litres of rain per square metre in the last hour.

The Met Office warned that the area could register up to 140 litres per square metre this morning.

Video footage on social media showed that roads had been severly hit by the heavy rainfall.,

