Emergency services warned this morning that the south east coast of the island was being hit by near torrential rains and flooding in some parts was taking place.

Las precipitaciones del SE de Mallorca llevan ancladas más de 1h. Las zonas más afectadas se encuentran entre Santanyí-Felanitx-Portocolom y la pcp se extiende ocasionalmente hacia Salinas y Campos.



🟠Aviso por PCP>70 mm/h y 140 mm en pocas horas.



¡Precaución!@Emergencies_112 https://t.co/auJBCD1a5k pic.twitter.com/LLuglnMRED — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) September 23, 2021

The island is on Orange alert for bad weather and already Santanyi, Felanitx and Porto Colom have registered 40 litres of rain per square metre in the last hour.

The Met Office warned that the area could register up to 140 litres per square metre this morning.

Video footage on social media showed that roads had been severly hit by the heavy rainfall.,