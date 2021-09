An Irishman in Puerto Andratx, who was celebrating his birthday, had a lucky escape when he decided to leave his umbrella at home during a freak lightning storm in Andratx.

Two bolts of lightnining landed just next to him as he walked through the port. Luckily he was without his umbrella. In a Facebook post he said that he was feeling extremely lucky and happy!

Bad weather continues to batter the island.