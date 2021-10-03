The heavy downpours that occurred on Wednesday and especially on Friday in parts of Mallorca look set to be exceeded on Monday. Whereas the met agency Aemet issued a general yellow alert for rain on Friday, it has raised an orange alert for the whole of the island on Monday. This orange alert also applies to the other islands.

Aemet is forecasting rainfall of up to 150 litres per square metre over a 12-hour period, with 50 litres possible in the space of one hour. This is the case in the Tramuntana region and in the north and northeast of Mallorca. In the southeast and interior, the forecast is 100 litres in 12 hours, as it is for the other islands. There are also yellow alerts for high winds and coastal conditions.

The rainfall orange alert is active from 4am to 6pm on Monday. The yellow alerts have varying time frames - wind in Mallorca between 6am and 2pm (northerly gusts up to 80 kilometres per hour); coastal conditions for the south, west, north and northeast of Mallorca (not the east) from 3am to 10pm (8pm for the south).

Thunderstorms will accompany the rain. Highs will drop to around 22C.