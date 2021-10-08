Cala Agulla, Mallorca.

08-10-2021Ultima Hora

These are today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office.

It’s 25 degrees and sunny in Palma, with cloudy intervals, a light breeze and a low of 13.

Calvia is 25 with wall-to-wall sunshine, a soft northerly wind and an overnight temperature of 14.

It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy and very breezy in Santanyi with a high of 24 degrees and a low of 15.

The sun’s out in Alcudia and it’s 25 degrees with a strong northerly wind and the temperature will drop to 17 after dark.

Escorca is 21 and sunny with a light wind, evening clouds and a low of 11 degrees.

Here is the weather forecast for the next few days.

