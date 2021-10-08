These are today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office.

T mín (ºC) de hoy en #Baleares:#Mallorca

20 Far de Capdepera

16 Portocolom

16 Banyalbufar

16 Palma, Portopí

15 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc

15 Sóller, Puerto

15 Santanyí

15 Llucmajor

14 Colònia de Sant Pere

14 Port de Pollença

14 Son Servera

13 Porreres

13 Pollença

13 Son Bonet, Aerop. pic.twitter.com/zh3HgIDSAO — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) October 9, 2021

Tmin. (cont.)

13 Campos, Salines

12 Andratx, Sant Elm

12 Artà

12 Calvià

12 Muro

12 Manacor

11 Santa Maria

11 Petra

11 Aerop. Palma

11 Serra d'Alfàbia

11 Sineu

11 Sa Pobla

10 Binissalem

10 Palma, Univ.

9 Campos

8 Escorca, Lluc

6 Escorca, Son Torrellahttps://t.co/RemHT6IHRt — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) October 9, 2021

It’s 25 degrees and sunny in Palma, with cloudy intervals, a light breeze and a low of 13.

Calvia is 25 with wall-to-wall sunshine, a soft northerly wind and an overnight temperature of 14.

It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy and very breezy in Santanyi with a high of 24 degrees and a low of 15.

The sun’s out in Alcudia and it’s 25 degrees with a strong northerly wind and the temperature will drop to 17 after dark.

Escorca is 21 and sunny with a light wind, evening clouds and a low of 11 degrees.

Here is the weather forecast for the next few days.