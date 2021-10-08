These are today's minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office.
T mín (ºC) de hoy en #Baleares:#Mallorca
20 Far de Capdepera
16 Portocolom
16 Banyalbufar
16 Palma, Portopí
15 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc
15 Sóller, Puerto
15 Santanyí
15 Llucmajor
14 Colònia de Sant Pere
14 Port de Pollença
14 Son Servera
13 Porreres
13 Pollença
13 Son Bonet, Aerop. pic.twitter.com/zh3HgIDSAO
Tmin. (cont.)
13 Campos, Salines
12 Andratx, Sant Elm
12 Artà
12 Calvià
12 Muro
12 Manacor
11 Santa Maria
11 Petra
11 Aerop. Palma
11 Serra d'Alfàbia
11 Sineu
11 Sa Pobla
10 Binissalem
10 Palma, Univ.
9 Campos
8 Escorca, Lluc
6 Escorca, Son Torrellahttps://t.co/RemHT6IHRt
It’s 25 degrees and sunny in Palma, with cloudy intervals, a light breeze and a low of 13.
Calvia is 25 with wall-to-wall sunshine, a soft northerly wind and an overnight temperature of 14.
It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy and very breezy in Santanyi with a high of 24 degrees and a low of 15.
The sun’s out in Alcudia and it’s 25 degrees with a strong northerly wind and the temperature will drop to 17 after dark.
Escorca is 21 and sunny with a light wind, evening clouds and a low of 11 degrees.
Here is the weather forecast for the next few days.
