The sun’s out in Palma and it’s 23 degrees with cloudy intervals and a low of 12.

Calvia is 22 with hazy sunshine, a southerly wind and an overnight temperature of 14.

It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Felanitx with light winds, a high of 23 degrees and a low of 16.

Alcudia is 22 and windy but there’s lots of sunshine this afternoon and overnight the temperature will drop to 14 degrees.

Banyalbufar is 20 degrees and overcast this morning but the sun will come out later and it will be 16 overnight.

Live feed from Can Pastilla

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Today's minimum temperatures ( ºC):