Storm 'Blas' is battering Mallorca and Aemet has issued orange alerts for winds of more than 110 kilometres an hour, torrential rain and 10 metre high waves in some places.

Palma is 17 degrees, overcast and wet today, with winds gusting up to 40 kilometres an hour and an overnight low of 11.

It’s pouring rain in Calvia, with strong northerly winds and a high of 18 degrees droping to 10 after dark.

Santanyi is stormy again today with heavy rain, very strong winds, a high of 17 and a low of 8.

It’s 19 and miserable in Alcudia, with torrential rain, winds gusting up to 45 kilometres an hour and an overnight temperature of 12 degrees.

Soller is overcast and very windy with a high of 18 degrees and a low of 9.