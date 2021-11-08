A major cleanup operation is underway in Puerto Andratx after ferocious storms at the weekend caused widespread damage.

A team of divers struggled to re-float a brand new boat that sank during Storm ‘Blas’, which brought torrential rain and thunderstorms to Mallorca and whipped up some very high waves.

143 incidents were reported in the Balearic Islands and 53 of them were in Mallorca; 18 in Palma, 10 in Manacor, 8 in Capdepera, 7 in Calvia, 5 in Santa Margalida and 5 in Pollensa.