Storm ‘Blas’ is not budging from Mallorca anytime soon, so we’re in for more misery today with persistent heavy rain and 80 kilometre an hour winds forecast across the Balearic Islands.

Bon dia, la borrasca Blas gira entorn de les Balears. La situació serà complicada i diversa en les pròximes 24 hores. Atenció a la pluja intensa, sobretot a la Serra de Tramuntana i zones planes on s'hi acumuli aigua amb facilitat. Vent, mala mar i també clarianes. Un complet. pic.twitter.com/almT5t93ZN — Miquel Salamanca (@MiquelSalamanca) November 11, 2021

Heavy rain battered Palma from early morning on Thursday and it was torrential in the Serra de Tramuntana with more than 100 litres of rainwater per m2 in Son Torrella.

Precipitación (l/m2) de las últimas 12 horas en #IllesBalears (hasta las 7 h.l.)

en #Mallorca:

113 Escorca, Son Torrella

45 Serra d'Alfàbia

47 Pollença

27 Artà

24 Port de Pollença

20 Sa Pobla

18 Palma, Universitat

18 Muro

13 Sóller, Puerto

11 Binissalem pic.twitter.com/8J0095JewV — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) November 11, 2021

Rivers have burst their banks in Fornalutx, Soller and Selva, flooding homes and businesses with filthy water and mud.

Imatges d'ara mateix. El torrent de Fornalutx està a punt de desbordar-se. A Mallorca i Menorca es manté activat el Nivell 1 del Pla Inunbal.

➡ Tota la informació: https://t.co/NaH3LbFjXp pic.twitter.com/WPAcZLRDBv — IB3 Notícies (@IB3noticies) November 11, 2021

In the last few hours, 82 new incidents have been registered, and according to the 112 emergency services, 19 were about the accumulation of water, 11 reported flooded roads, 8 calls were about fallen trees, 8 callers reported landslides, 11 were about power cuts, 6 about flooded homes and business, 1 that a river had burst its banks and 2 calls were about rock falls.

La #BorrascaBlas situada sobre #Baleares. Cielo nuboso o cubierto con lluvias y chubascos localmente fuertes y persistentes, ocasionalmente acompañados de tormenta. Tmáx en torno a 18ºC. Viento fuerte con rachas entre 70 y 80 km/h.https://t.co/5OLpylyOnF pic.twitter.com/VRS8h58FOI — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) November 11, 2021

Residents of Mallorca are advised to be very careful if they are out and about today and stay away from urban furniture, street lights and trees which can be affected by strong winds.

Storm ‘Blas has brought torrential rain to many areas of the island over the last 5 days and the only upside is that the Ses Fonts Ufanes have sprouted for the first time this autumn.

A Sóller preocupa que el torrent es desbordi.



Aquestes imatges són de fa dues hores.



Baixa amb molta força. @plsoller @AEMET_Baleares @aquilatierratve #BorrascaBlas pic.twitter.com/S9p1IvkMh5 — RTVEBalears (@RTVEBalears) November 10, 2021

After torrential rain in the Tramuntana Mountains, gallons and gallons of water gush out of the ground in a Holm Oak forest in Campanet and it quickly turns into a fast running river that rushes down the mountain.

Scientists believe that a layer of clay under the soil usually stops water seeping through but when the rain is torrential the pressure forces the water through the clay to the surface.

Several hikers witnessed the event on Tuesday, but the public are urged to join official guided tours rather than go to the Es Gabelli estate by themselves to witness Ses Fonts Ufanes, which was declared a National Monument in 2001.