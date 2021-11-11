Weather Forecast for Friday

12-11-2021Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Pouring rain and thunderstorms are forecast in Palma again today, but at least the wind has dropped a little bit and the daytime high of 19 will fall to 13 after dark.

Andratx is wet, windy and horrible with evening thunderstorms, a top temperature of 18 and a low of 10 degrees.

It’s bucketing down in Manacor with strong northerly winds gusting up to 30 kilometres an hour, a high of 19 and a low of 13 degrees.

Selva is 18 degrees with morning thunderstorms, afternoon rain, strong winds, a daytime high of 18 degrees and an overnight temperature of 12.

It’s 14, cold and miserable in Escorca with thunder and lightning, torrential rain, strong winds and a low of 10 degrees.

Today's minimum temperatures:

  • 8 Alfabia
  • 10 Escorca
  • 11 Palma Univ
  • 12 Artà
  • 12 Pollença
  • 12 Calvià
  • 12 Petra
  • 12 Sineu
  • 12 Campos
  • 13 Manacor
  • 13 S.Servera
  • 13 Sa Pobla
  • 13 Llucmajor, Cap B.
  • 13 Porreres
  • 13 Binissalem
  • 13 Muro
  • 13 Llucmajor
  • 13 Campos, Salines

