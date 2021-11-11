Pouring rain and thunderstorms are forecast in Palma again today, but at least the wind has dropped a little bit and the daytime high of 19 will fall to 13 after dark.
Andratx is wet, windy and horrible with evening thunderstorms, a top temperature of 18 and a low of 10 degrees.
It’s bucketing down in Manacor with strong northerly winds gusting up to 30 kilometres an hour, a high of 19 and a low of 13 degrees.
Selva is 18 degrees with morning thunderstorms, afternoon rain, strong winds, a daytime high of 18 degrees and an overnight temperature of 12.
It’s 14, cold and miserable in Escorca with thunder and lightning, torrential rain, strong winds and a low of 10 degrees.
Live feed from Paseo Mallorca - Palma
Weather forecast for the next few days:
Baleares/Balears, TIEMPO PREVISTO/TEMPS PREVIST, https://t.co/mztElFqRxN pic.twitter.com/hYDGgBGcLh— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) November 12, 2021
Today's minimum temperatures:
- 8 Alfabia
- 10 Escorca
- 11 Palma Univ
- 12 Artà
- 12 Pollença
- 12 Calvià
- 12 Petra
- 12 Sineu
- 12 Campos
- 13 Manacor
- 13 S.Servera
- 13 Sa Pobla
- 13 Llucmajor, Cap B.
- 13 Porreres
- 13 Binissalem
- 13 Muro
- 13 Llucmajor
- 13 Campos, Salines
