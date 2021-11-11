Pouring rain and thunderstorms are forecast in Palma again today, but at least the wind has dropped a little bit and the daytime high of 19 will fall to 13 after dark.

Andratx is wet, windy and horrible with evening thunderstorms, a top temperature of 18 and a low of 10 degrees.

It’s bucketing down in Manacor with strong northerly winds gusting up to 30 kilometres an hour, a high of 19 and a low of 13 degrees.

Selva is 18 degrees with morning thunderstorms, afternoon rain, strong winds, a daytime high of 18 degrees and an overnight temperature of 12.

It’s 14, cold and miserable in Escorca with thunder and lightning, torrential rain, strong winds and a low of 10 degrees.

Live feed from Paseo Mallorca - Palma

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Today's minimum temperatures:

8 Alfabia

10 Escorca

11 Palma Univ

12 Artà

12 Pollença

12 Calvià

12 Petra

12 Sineu

12 Campos

13 Manacor

13 S.Servera

13 Sa Pobla

13 Llucmajor, Cap B.

13 Porreres

13 Binissalem

13 Muro

13 Llucmajor

13 Campos, Salines

