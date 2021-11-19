There’s more unstable weather in store in Mallorca this weekend and it will get worse as the days go by, according to the State Meteorological Agency, Aemet.

Friday will be partly sunny, partly cloudy with scattered showers in the south and east of the island and northeasterly winds. It’s a little warmer during the day with highs of 18º-19º, except in the Serra de Tramuntada where the mercury will struggle to reach 15º. Overnight the temperature will fall to 8º-11º, which is about normal for this time of the year.

On Saturday an Atlantic storm in the west of Portugal will move towards mainland Spain and the Balearic Islands, bringing cloudy skies, east and southeasterly winds and rain to some parts of the island. Expect highs of 17º-20º and lows of 10º-13º.

“It will be cloudy in the morning and it might rain overnight," said Aemet’s María José Guerrero.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with heavy rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon in most places. The temperature will drop to 16º-18º during the day and 8º-12º overnight with light heat and northwesterly winds.

The weather will get worse at the start of the week with the arrival of an isolated depression from Northern Europe on Monday. It will be overcast and raining with highs of 16º-18º during the day and 6º-11º overnight.