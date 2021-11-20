Heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast in Palma today with a high of 18 degrees, light winds and a low of 11.

It’s very stormy day in Andratx, with nonstop thunder and lightning and torrential rain and the high of 18 degrees will drop to 11 after dark.

It’s 17 degrees, cloudy and wet in Santanyi with a mild northerly wind and a low of 9.

Muro is 18 and overcast with heavy rain and occasional thunderstorms and the temperature will drop to 8 degrees overnight.

It’s a miserable rainy day in Soller with thunder and lightning all day long, a mild breeze, a high of 17 degrees and a low of 10.