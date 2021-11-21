The generally poor weather in Mallorca so far this November is set to continue. For Monday, there are at present no weather alerts in place for the island, but Aemet met agency weather stations indicate the likelihood of thunderstorms anywhere on the island from midday onwards.

The risk of storms continues into Tuesday, when there is a yellow alert for rain up to twenty litres per square metre in an hour for the whole of the island between 6am and 9pm. There is also a yellow alert for rough coastal conditions in the south of Mallorca from 5am to midday - waves up to three metres and force seven winds.

For the rest of the week, the current forecast suggests less risk of rain but nevertheless the likelihood of snow on the highest peaks. Highs of around 15C, compared with 17C on Sunday and Monday, and lows of 5C to 6C in the mountains and parts of the interior.