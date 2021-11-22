Torrential rain and thunderstorms and light winds are forecast in Palma today with a high of 16 degrees and a low of 10.

Calvia is 17 and very stormy with thunder and lightning, heavy rain, mild winds and an overnight temperature of 9 degrees.

Morning sunshine will give way to afternoon showers in Santanyi and the high of 17 degrees will fall to 9 after dark.

Alcudia is wet and windy with thunderstorms throughout the day and a low of 11.

Don’t let the early morning sunshine get your hopes up if you’re in Soller, thunder and lightning and pouring rain is forecast after lunch and the temperature will drop from 17 during the day to 9 degrees overnight.

Live feed from Paguera

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Today's minimum temperatures: