Raining coming down very fast and furious in Palma.

23-11-2021Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Mallorca is being battered by torrential rain, thunderstorms and strong winds and a yellow weather warning has been issued for the entire Balearic Islands.

20 litres of rain water per m2 is forecast to fall in one hour, according to the State Meteorological Agency, Aemet.

There was heavy rain in some parts of Mallorca early this morning, thanks to the arrival of a group of storms which are also affecting Ibiza and Formentera and will reach Minorca this afternoon.

The weather warning in Mallorca will be in place until 21:00 in Mallorca; 12:00 in Ibiza and Formentera and Aemet says there will be strong winds in the southwest of the Balearic Islands.

A total of 26 Provinces are on alert nationwide for snowfall, storms, strong winds and high waves.

Tarragona and Castellón are on Orange alert for storms and high waves; Guadalajara, Teruel, Zaragoza, La Rioja, Burgos and Soria are on Orange alert for snowfall and a yellow alert has been issued for heavy rain in Castellón, Valencia, Huesca, Teruel, Zaragoza, Barcelona, Girona, Lleida, the Balearic Islands, A Coruña and Lugo. A separate alert has been issued for snowfall in Cantabria, Asturias, Ávila, Salamanca, Segovia, Cuenca, Madrid, León, Palencia and Castellón.

