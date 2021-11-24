This November has been the rainiest for 20 years in the Serra de Tramuntana, according to Deputy Spokesperson, Miquel Gili, from the State Meteorological Agency, Aemet.

Up until Monday, 674 litres of rainwater per m2 had been registered in Son Torrella, which is where the reservoirs are and that’s the highest figure since 2001. 561 litres per m2 were also recorded in Lluc.

139 litres per m2 fell in Palma, which is the highest for 8 years; Pollensa has also had the highest rainfall in 8 years and Porreres hasn’t had this much rain for 7 years.

Mallorca is on a yellow alert for heavy rain until 21:00 tonight and until 06:00 tomorrow morning in the north and east.

It’s forecast to clear up a bit today but there were some heavy showers in Palma early this morning and in the north and east of the island.

The DANA nucleus is starting to move towards the Balearics from the mainland, so it will be cooler, with highs of 14º-17º and lows of 5º-12º.

23/11 11:24 #AEMET actualiza #FMA por lluvias en Baleares. Activos HOY y MAÑANA. Nivel máx amarillo. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 11:24 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/xY6Un0EpyF https://t.co/Dlfpgszx30 — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) November 23, 2021

On Thursday the DANA will be between Valencia, southern Catalonia and the north of the Balearic Islands, bringing grey skies, heavy rain, thunderstorms and hailstorms and snow is likely above 1,200 metres. Expect daytime highs of 10º-14º, but be warned, the temperature drop to a chilly 4º-9º overnight.

On Friday, the weather should start to improve, but there may be occasional scattered showers in the south of the Island. Daytime temperatures will hover around 12º-16º and drop to 5º-12º overnight.

This weekend will be cold, wet and windy and the mercury will struggle to reach 17º.