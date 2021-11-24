Weather Forecast

24-11-2021Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

It’s another rainy, stormy day in Palma and much colder with a high of 13 degrees and an overnight temperature of 8.

Andratx is 14 with nonstop thunderstorms, strong winds, torrential rain and a low of 7 degrees.

It’s 13 degrees, overcast and very windy in Santanyi with occasional thunder and lightning and scattered showers and the temperature will drop to 8 after dark.

Alcudia is cloudy, wet and breezy most of the day with a high of 15 degrees and a low of 9.

And it’s 10 degrees in Valldemossa with strong winds and thunderstorms and the temperature will drop to a very chilly 6 degrees overnight.

Live feed from Can pastilla:

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Today's minimum temperatures (ºC ):

  • 3 Serra d'Alfabia
  • 4 Escorca, Son Torrella
  • 5 Sa Pobla
  • 5 Arta
  • 6 Palma, Univ.
  • 6 Binissalem
  • 6 Pollença
  • 6 Muro
  • 6 Campos
  • 6 Son Servera
  • 6 Port de Pollensa
  • 7 Santa Maria
  • 7 Escorca, Lluc
  • 7 Llucmajor
  • 8 Sineu
  • 8 Manacor

