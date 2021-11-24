It’s another rainy, stormy day in Palma and much colder with a high of 13 degrees and an overnight temperature of 8.
Andratx is 14 with nonstop thunderstorms, strong winds, torrential rain and a low of 7 degrees.
It’s 13 degrees, overcast and very windy in Santanyi with occasional thunder and lightning and scattered showers and the temperature will drop to 8 after dark.
Alcudia is cloudy, wet and breezy most of the day with a high of 15 degrees and a low of 9.
And it’s 10 degrees in Valldemossa with strong winds and thunderstorms and the temperature will drop to a very chilly 6 degrees overnight.
Live feed from Can pastilla:
Weather forecast for the next few days:
Today's minimum temperatures (ºC ):
- 3 Serra d'Alfabia
- 4 Escorca, Son Torrella
- 5 Sa Pobla
- 5 Arta
- 6 Palma, Univ.
- 6 Binissalem
- 6 Pollença
- 6 Muro
- 6 Campos
- 6 Son Servera
- 6 Port de Pollensa
- 7 Santa Maria
- 7 Escorca, Lluc
- 7 Llucmajor
- 8 Sineu
- 8 Manacor
