Early morning thunderstorms in Palma will be replaced by sunshine later today, and it will be 15 degrees with a low of 8.

It’s a stormy morning in Andratx, but the sun will make a brief appearance this afternoon and the daytime high of 14 degrees will drop to 8 overnight.

Santanyi is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 13 degrees with a bit of a breeze, scattered showers and a low of 7.

It’s 14, cloudy and windy in Muro with morning rain and an overnight temperature of 5 degrees.

Soller will be battered by thunderstorms until dawn and it will be 13 degrees and cloudy the rest of the day, with a mild northerly wind and a low of 7.

Live feed from Puerto de Soller:

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Today's minimum temperatures (ºC):

4 Serra d'Alfabia

4 Campos

5 Escorca, Son Torrella

5 Campos, Salines

6 Artà

6 Aerop. Palma de Mallorca

6 Manacor

6 Palma, University

7 Llucmajor

7 Binissalem

7 Escorca, Lluc

7 Son Servera

7 Calvià

7 Muro

