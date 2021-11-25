Weather Forecast for Friday

26-11-2021Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Early morning thunderstorms in Palma will be replaced by sunshine later today, and it will be 15 degrees with a low of 8.

It’s a stormy morning in Andratx, but the sun will make a brief appearance this afternoon and the daytime high of 14 degrees will drop to 8 overnight.

Santanyi is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 13 degrees with a bit of a breeze, scattered showers and a low of 7.

It’s 14, cloudy and windy in Muro with morning rain and an overnight temperature of 5 degrees.

Soller will be battered by thunderstorms until dawn and it will be 13 degrees and cloudy the rest of the day, with a mild northerly wind and a low of 7.

Today's minimum temperatures (ºC):

  • 4 Serra d'Alfabia
  • 4 Campos
  • 5 Escorca, Son Torrella
  • 5 Campos, Salines
  • 6 Artà
  • 6 Aerop. Palma de Mallorca
  • 6 Manacor
  • 6 Palma, University
  • 7 Llucmajor
  • 7 Binissalem
  • 7 Escorca, Lluc
  • 7 Son Servera
  • 7 Calvià
  • 7 Muro

