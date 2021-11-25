Early morning thunderstorms in Palma will be replaced by sunshine later today, and it will be 15 degrees with a low of 8.
It’s a stormy morning in Andratx, but the sun will make a brief appearance this afternoon and the daytime high of 14 degrees will drop to 8 overnight.
Santanyi is partly sunny, partly cloudy and 13 degrees with a bit of a breeze, scattered showers and a low of 7.
It’s 14, cloudy and windy in Muro with morning rain and an overnight temperature of 5 degrees.
Soller will be battered by thunderstorms until dawn and it will be 13 degrees and cloudy the rest of the day, with a mild northerly wind and a low of 7.
Live feed from Puerto de Soller:
Weather forecast for the next few days:
Today's minimum temperatures (ºC):
- 4 Serra d'Alfabia
- 4 Campos
- 5 Escorca, Son Torrella
- 5 Campos, Salines
- 6 Artà
- 6 Aerop. Palma de Mallorca
- 6 Manacor
- 6 Palma, University
- 7 Llucmajor
- 7 Binissalem
- 7 Escorca, Lluc
- 7 Son Servera
- 7 Calvià
- 7 Muro
Keep up with the weather on the whole island by clicking here.
Currently there are no comments.