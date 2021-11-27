The Local Meteorological Agency forecasts for this Saturday in the Balearic Islands, cloudy intervals increasing from noon to overcast; occasional showers in Mallorca and Menorca, which may be accompanied by thunderstorms and small hail and snow from 1,200 meters.
Temperatures with little change; wind with strong intervals.
Live feed from Son Serra de Marina:
Weather forecast for the next few days:
Today's minimum temperatures:
- 2 Campos
- 3 Serra d'Alfàbia
- 4 Campos, Salines
- 5 Escorca, Son Torrella
- 5 Sa Pobla
- 5 Muro
- 5 Aerop. Palma de Mallorca
- 5 Son Servera
- 5 Llucmajor
- 6 Santanyí
- 6 Arta
- 7 Escorca, Lluc
- 7 Binissalem
- 7 Manacor
