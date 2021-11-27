27-11-2021

The Local Meteorological Agency forecasts for this Saturday in the Balearic Islands, cloudy intervals increasing from noon to overcast; occasional showers in Mallorca and Menorca, which may be accompanied by thunderstorms and small hail and snow from 1,200 meters.

Temperatures with little change; wind with strong intervals.

Live feed from Son Serra de Marina:

Today's minimum temperatures:

  • 2 Campos
  • 3 Serra d'Alfàbia
  • 4 Campos, Salines
  • 5 Escorca, Son Torrella
  • 5 Sa Pobla
  • 5 Muro
  • 5 Aerop. Palma de Mallorca
  • 5 Son Servera
  • 5 Llucmajor
  • 6 Santanyí
  • 6 Arta
  • 7 Escorca, Lluc
  • 7 Binissalem
  • 7 Manacor

