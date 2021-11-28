Yellow alerts on Sunday for high winds in the south and for rough coastal conditions for the whole of the island except the east coast between Santanyi and Capdepera.

Gusts in the south of 70 kilometres per hour; the alert is in place from 2pm until midnight.

On the coasts, the alert was raised on Saturday and remains in place until midnight in the south and along the Tramuntana coast; until midday for the northern coast. Winds of force seven and waves of three metres.

There is a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, continuing into Monday when there is still an alert for the coasts until 2pm.

Forecast highs on Sunday of no more than 12 or 13C.