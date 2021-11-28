The latest stormy weather to hit Mallorca and the Balearics has led to gusts of up to 120 kilometres per hour at the Serra d'Alfàbia weather station in the Tramuntana and 85 km/h in Puerto Soller.

There were yellow alerts for high winds and rough coastal conditions on Sunday. At other weather stations, and by 6pm, there were gusts of 66 km/h in Banyalbufar and Santa Maria, 63 km/h in Calvia and 61 km/h at the airport. In Ibiza, gusts were up to 76 km/h.

The northwest wind is forecast to remain strong on Monday morning, decreasing in the afternoon.

As to rainfall, Minorca has been affected more than Mallorca - rain, mixed with hail, of ten litres per square metre in Ciutadella by 6pm.