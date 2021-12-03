Morning showers in Palma will clear away by lunchtime and it will be sunny and 14 degrees with light winds and a low of 4.

It’s 15 and raining in Calvia but there will be sunshine this afternoon and the temperature will drop to 5 overnight.

It’s a lovely sunny day in Felanitx with a high of 13 degrees, light winds and a low of 8.

Alcudia is 15 degrees, wet and very windy this morning, with gusts of 20 kilometres an hour, but the sun will come out this afternoon and overnight the temperature will drop to 7.

It’s 13 and breezy in Banyalbufar with early morning showers, afternoon sunshine and a low of 6 degrees.

Live feed from Playa de Muro:

Weather forecast for the next few days:

Minimum temperatures (ºC):

0 Escorca, Lluc

1 Serra d'Alfabia

1 Campos

2 Campos, Salines

2 Palma, University

3 Llucmajor

3 Binissalem

3 Santa María

3 Calvia

3 Manacor

4 Sineu

4 Porreres

4 Santanyi

4 Muro

4 Airp. Palma de Mallorca

