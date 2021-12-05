Mallorca is on yellow alert for high winds on Sunday. Active until 8pm, the met agency Aemet is warning of gusts up to 80 kilometres per hour anywhere on the island.

There is also an orange alert for rough coastal conditions up to 10pm. This applies to the whole of the south coast and to the Tramuntana coast from Andratx to Escorca. There is a yellow alert for the rest of the island. Winds of force eight and waves up to ten metres are forecast for the orange alert areas.

From 10pm on Sunday, there are yellow alerts for all coastal areas. These are in place until midday on Monday.

The forecast for Constitution Day (Monday) is for sun as well as wind. Highs of 16C.