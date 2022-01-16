There is an Aemet yellow weather alert for low temperatures until 9am Sunday for the south of the island and much of the interior, meaning lows of below zero.
Alcudia - 15C; mostly sunny, light breezes from the west and southwest
Andratx - 14C; partly cloudy, light breezes variable
Calvia - 14C; partly cloudy, light breezes predominantly northerly
Deya - 12C; sunny, calm
Palma - 15C; partly cloudy, light air to light breezes variable
Pollensa - 15C; sunny, light to gentle breezes west/northwest
Sant Llorenç - 15C; mostly sunny, light breezes northerly
Santanyi - 14C; partly cloudy, light westerly breezes to calm
At present, there is no Aemet alert for low temperatures for overnight Sunday into Monday, but the general pattern for Monday and the next few days is similar to Sunday. Sunny during the day, with highs of no more than 15C and calm conditions.